Women’s suffrage marker unveiled in Carson City

Carson City is now home to one of five historic markers in Nevada recognizing women’s suffrage and marking the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th amendment.

“That’s a big milestone,” said Gov. Steve Sisolak who was on hand Tuesday to unveil a marker honoring Carson City native Felice Cohn in front of the Nevada Legislature.

Cohn was one of the first women to practice law in Nevada. She was a member of Nevada’s Equal Franchise Society and wrote the draft legislation giving women the right to vote that was passed by the Nevada Legislature in 1911 and 1913 and by voters in 1914.

“I’ve learned how local the suffrage campaign was. And it came to the states in the west first,” said Joanne Goodwin, professor of history at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Molly Walt, the Nevada Commission for Women, who spearheaded the marker effort, also unveiled a new Nevada license plate commemorating the anniversary of women’s suffrage.

Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, representatives for U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, and Mayor Bob Crowell also spoke.

“It is with deep pride we recognize our own native daughter who got the right to vote kicked off in Nevada,” said Crowell.

The first Nevada marker honoring Marjorie Brown was installed at the Mizpah Hotel in Tonopah in November. Other markers will be placed in Battle Mountain, Las Vegas, and Winnemucca.