Carson City’s Al Kramer withdraws from race to retain Assembly seat

With just a couple of hours to go before the close of candidate filing, Carson City ‘s Republican Assemblyman Al Kramer withdrew from the race.

Kramer said he and his wife will be spending a lot of time in Toledo, Ohio taking care of her 94-year-old mother. In addition, he said he and his wife both have health issues that must be taken care of.

Kramer said he simply won’t be in Carson City enough to serve a third term in the Assembly.

With just two hours left in the filing period, Kramer’s withdrawal leaves three candidates in the race for Assembly District 40: Republican attorney Day Williams and two Democrats: Derek Morgan and Sherrie Scaffidi.

AD40 represents all of Carson City and a significant piece of Washoe Valley.

Of all the races in this year’s elections, Nevada’s congressional seats proved the most desirable by candidates.

There are 11 candidates running for the seat now held by Mark Amodei and a dozen in the CD4 seat held by Steven Horsford.

Amodei, who has held the seat since 2011, finally drew primary opponents late this week — Joel Beck and Randi Reed.

There are six Democrats running for the seat: Patricia Ackerman, Ed Cohen, Reynaldo Hernandez, Clint Koble, Ian Leutkehans and Rick Shepherd.

Three of those candidates have run against Amodei in the past. Koble lost in 2018 and Shepherd in 2016. Shepherd also lost to Koble in the 2018 primary. Leutkehans ran as a Republican in 2018 and lost in the primary.

Independent American Party perennial Janine Hansen of Elko filed for the office this week as well.

Finally, independent candidate Richard Dunn III filed in CD2, which consists of all of Carson City, Washoe, Churchill, Douglas, Elko, Eureka, Humboldt, Lander, Pershing, Storey counties and most of Lyon.

Horsford, has four primary opponents: George Brucato, Christopher Colley, Jennifer Eason and Gregory Kempton.

There are also six Republicans in the race: Rosalie Bingham, Jim Marchant, Charles Navarro, Samuel Peters, Lisa Song Sutton and Rebecca Wood.

Libertarian Jonathan Esteban and Barry Rubinson of the IAP have also filed in CD4.

Altogether, there are 13 candidates in CD4, which consists of most of northern Clark County, southern Lyon County and all of Esmeralda, Lincoln, Mineral, Nye and White Pine counties.

Only those candidates running for multi-county offices file with the Secretary of State. Those seeking offices contained within a single county file with their local registrars.

Nevada’s remaining two congressional districts are completely within Clark County and candidates file with the Clark County Voter Registrar. Democrat Dina Titus is one of nine — three Democrats, three Republicans and Independent American, a Libertarian and an independent — filed for the CD1 seat.

CD3 incumbent Susie Lee is one of 12 candidates — three Democrats, five Republicans, an Independent American and an independent filed in that race.

In addition, Eureka Republican Sen. Pete Goicoechea drew an opponent Thursday — Independent American Tiffany Seeback.

Senate District 19 represents Elko, Eureka, White Pine, Lincoln and parts of Nye and northern Clark counties.

In District 32, Republican Alexis Hansen is seeking a second term, opposed by Democrat Paula Povlaitis. The district represents Washoe County from Sparks to the Oregon border, Humboldt, Pershing, Lander, Mineral, Esmeralda and the northwest corner of Nye counties.

Assembly District 36 pits Republican Gregory Hafen, who was appointed two years ago after the death of Dennis Hof, against fellow Republican Joseph Bradley.

In Churchill and Lyon’s District 38, Assembly Minority Leader Robin Titus faces fellow Republican Jeff Ulrich.

In District 39 representing Douglas and Storey counties, incumbent Republican Jim Wheeler now has two opponents: Libertarian Dave Jones and Democrat Deborah Chang.

Among the multi-county districts in the Nevada Legislature, that leaves only Republican John Ellison unopposed in multi-county partisan races. His District 33 includes Elko, Eureka, White Pine and a piece of Lincoln County.

The only two filings in the state’s open multi-county Board of Education seats were by incumbents Katie Coombs and Robert Newburn.

The filing period ended at 5 p.m. Friday.