Carson City’s Amodei: Pelosi under tremendous pressure to impeach but unsure of the facts

Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev., says he understands that U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was under tremendous pressure from her caucus to start an impeachment investigation against President Trump.

In a phone interview Tuesday, he said the allegations Trump pressured the Ukrainian president to investigate Joe Biden is “the thing that moved her off the dime.”

But he questioned whether there is evidence at this point to back the claims.

“I guess we’ll see how this turns out,” he said. “But ultimately I can tell you this, unless there’s a whole bunch of incontrovertible criminal evidence floating around, which there hasn’t been so far…”

He said Pelosi is in a tough position with growing calls from her caucus.

“Rightly or wrongly this has forced her hand if she wants to continue to lead the Democrats in the House,” he said. “I’m sure she was under hellacious pressure.”

“It’s hard these days to get too excited about anything from either side,” Amodei said. “If she’s going to be the leader of her caucus, there are certain things she has to do.”

Amodei said John Boehner of Ohio ran into the similar pressures when he was speaker of the House, although on different issues.

Amodei said the problem he has with all of the different allegations is the lack of evidence before the calls for impeachments are made. He pointed out that the Ukraine allegations haven’t even been reviewed in committee.

Pointing to the history on confirming Supreme Court justices, the Mueller Report and other issues, he said, “the truth factor on a whole bunch of this stuff leaves a lot to be desired.”

Citing this month’s calls to impeach Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh amid new allegations of sexual misconduct, he said “can we at least see if it’s true?”