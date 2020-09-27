Carson City’s Brewery Arts Center adds another mural

A new mural by artist Diana Uzzell now adorns the Second Street wall of the Brewery Arts Center.

Anne Knowles/Nevada Appeal

“When Diana approached us about creating a mural on the wall, I asked her to create ‘something Banksy’ with the pipes and obstacles already there. A few days later she sent me the design and I was beyond thrilled. It never ceases to amaze me how much talent we have here in Carson City,” says Gina Lopez, BAC executive director.

The mural, with a quote by Pablo Picasso, joins the Bryce Chisholm mural on the west-facing wall of the BAC annex and a mural painted by Kathy Shaw, Nadia Hill, Udon Edmonds and Daniel Beene on the organization’s storage container.

The BAC is also replacing the roof of the Performance Hall funded by a donor and a grant from the Brownfield Foundation.

The crosses on the former church will be removed and given to St. Theresa’s Catholic Church. Chisholm will come back and continue his mural from the annex to the stairs and up the steeple of the Performance Hall.

“We wanted to connect the buildings of the two block campus even more,” says Michael Wiencek, director of operations. “Although we’ve owned the Performance Hall for 20 years, people don’t realize that it is part of the BAC. This visual of the mural on both sides of Minnesota Street will help people to make that connection.”