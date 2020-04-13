Carson City’s fuel reduction team is out in force

The sheep are back.

Lambs and ewes owned by Borda Land and Sheep Company were released this morning and are grazing the hills behind Greenhouse Garden Center on Curry Street as part of an annual fuel reduction program coordinated by Carson City Parks, Recreation & Open Space with the U.S. Forest Service, Nevada Division of State Lands, the Washoe Tribe and Carson Community Council, and private property owners.

This year, for the first time, ewes were released behind Western Nevada College, too, as part of the project.

A total of about 2,000 sheep will graze and provide weed abatement, which reduces fire risk, for about six weeks.

For information on the project or to report a wayward sheep, contact Parks and Rec at 775-887-2262.