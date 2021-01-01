Carson City’s first baby in 2021 brings ‘hope for the future’ for new parents

Gabriel Michael Ehni, Carson-Tahoe Regional Medical Center’s first baby for 2021, was ready to come easily and happily, his mother Corinne Ehni said Friday.

“There were no problems,” she said. “He’s very healthy and very happy. … We’re very excited.”

Ehni and her husband, David, of Carson City delivered their son through a scheduled Caesarean section and said it was a great way to bring in the new year, not worried that if anything happened, Carson Tahoe’s staff were available to assist.

Gabriel is their first son, born at 8:53 a.m. at 8 pounds and 3 ounces.

“We’d been trying for years and it finally happened, and to hear his heart, we couldn’t wait,” Ehni said. “I was crying. I could not wait to snuggle him and have him close to me. This was a very smooth delivery.”

David Ehni works at Capital Cab as a nighttime driver while Corinne now will be a stay-at-home mother.

“The plan now is to take care of him and keep him healthy and make sure he has everything he needs,” she said.

They’ll also have help from other family members in Carson and nearby Dayton.

“It’s definitely the best way to start off a brand new year,” she said. “It brings hope to the future.

2020’s last baby ends year on high note

Harper Lynn Gump arrived in time to close out 2020 in a memorable way for Courtney and Shane Gump. At 5:28 p.m. weighing 6 pounds and 13 ounces, the healthy baby girl came after her mother was induced due to high blood pressure because she wasn’t dilated enough.

“I was healthy and there were no complications,” Courtney Gump said of the non-emergent C-section. “It was a good way to go out for 2020.”

The Gumps were just married earlier this year after the shutdown due to the pandemic when they learned she became pregnant. The couple also had just moved to Gardnerville. Courtney works as a paramedic and Shane is a firefighter for the Tahoe-Douglas Fire Protection District.

“It’s been an interesting year in the medical field,” she said. “He could have delivered.”

The couple purchased a house in Gardnerville and just received the keys to their home this week, she said. With their new daughter’s arrival now, they plan to get settled in and take care of the baby.

Gump also praised the hospital staff who assisted.

“They’re awesome here,” she said. “Carson Tahoe was one of the only hospitals who worked closely with the families and made sure the dads were allowed in. … It was a great experience. You don’t get that in all the hospitals.”

She said she looked forward to spending time with both sides of the family, for whom her parents Harper is the first grandchild and is the second on his side.

“She’ll be spoiled,” she said.