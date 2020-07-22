Carson City’s Foothill Trail receives additional TLC

Custom Metal Designs artist Robbie St Clair poses with his one-of-a-kind design installed at the end of the Serenity Stroll behind the CTH Cancer Center.

There’s nothing better than fresh air to restore the mind, body, and soul, and in these troublesome days when we must wear masks just about everywhere, it is nice to be able to breathe in fresh air as we exercise our bodies and clear our troubled minds.

The best place to breathe fresh air is along one of the beautiful trails found in just about every corner of our 144 square miles managed by Carson City’s Park & Recreation Department. The trails are welcome refuge from our forced self-isolation allowing us to rediscover the wonders of nature.

Recently, the beautiful Foothill Trail located behind the Carson Tahoe Health Cancer Center became the center of attention once again for the Carson City Chamber Leadership Class of 2020 as they decided to further beautify the trailhead reimaging begun by the Class of 2019 to create an inviting environment for those who just wish to pause to enjoy the view or to begin their journey along the winding trail to enjoy the surprises awaiting exploration.

Last year, the Class of 2019 chose this location to construct a five-star bee hotel to honor the city’s designation as Nevada’s first Bee City USA granted in October 2018 and in doing so, did a lot of mitigation of the hillside. This year’s class took the mitigation a step further by planting 25 bee friendly trees purchased through a U.S. Forest Service grant to keep the hillside intact, provide future shade, and create a more bee-friendly environment.

Wanting to add something unique, the class decided a bit of man-made art would be an added attraction to the trail commissioning local artist Robbie St Clair to create metal magic. A cluster of metal flowers now can be seen nestled among the wild flowers growing in front of the bee hotel and at the intersection of the Foothill Trail and along the CTH .03 mile Serenity Stroll that, too, was regraded to allow for wheelchair access. A bench and informational signage was installed at the beginning of the trailhead.

It is what is at the end of the Serenity Stroll that will cause one to pause and ponder and perhaps sit on the newly placed bench installed to allow for reflection. In keeping with the bee theme, St Clair create a one-of-a-kind metal honeycomb filled with metal bees and reflective words. It’s a must see.

As we celebrate National Parks and Recreation Month, it is hoped the citizens of Carson City will enjoy learning more about bees and trees — courtesy of the Leadership Classes of 2019 and 2020 — and viewing the flora and fauna along the trail. Spending time in nature settings is said to lower blood pressure and reduce stress and depression.