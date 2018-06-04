Carson City’s Krysta Palmer places third in World Cup

Carson City's Krysta Palmer won a bronze medal at the World Cup in diving for the second straight year.

Palmer, along with her partner, David Dinsmore, defended the bronze medal they won last year in mixed team diving by taking third again on Monday at the FINA World Cup in China. Palmer and Dinsmore finished with 374.65 points behind China's Qiu Bo/Chen Yiwen (406.20) Oleg Kolodiy/Sofiia Lyskun of (388.90).

Palmer isn't done yet. She won the 3-meter springboard event at the USA Diving Senior National Championships to qualify for the World Cup in that event.

The women's springboard final held early Saturday morning.