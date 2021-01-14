Carson City’s man identified as body found in Douglas County on Jan. 3

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says the body of a 61-year-old Carson City man was found in the area north of Cradlebaugh Bridge on Highway 395 on Jan. 3.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a decomposed human body. After an investigation, the body has been determined to be that of Claude Randall Withrow, a 61-year-old male from Carson City. Withrow’s cause of death is still under investigation at this time.