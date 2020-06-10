Carson, Douglas County see new COVID-19 cases; five recoveries reported

Carson City Health and Human Services reported two new positive cases and five additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region on Wednesday.

This brings the total number of cases to 244, with 175 recoveries and seven deaths, 62 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A female Douglas County resident in her 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 20s with connection to a previously reported case.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Hospitalized Carson City 115 26 84 5 4 Douglas County 39 9 30 0 Lyon County 89 27 60 2 Storey County 1 0 1 0 TOTAL 244 62 175 7

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Saturday, 8 am to 5 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.

Stay informed. For updates and more information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.