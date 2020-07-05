Carson, Douglas, Lyon report six new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

Carson City Health and Human Services reported six new positive cases and no additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region on Sunday.

This brings the total number of cases to 385, with 260 recoveries and seven deaths, 118 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A male Lyon County resident in his 40s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 20s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Douglas County resident in her 50s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident under the age of 18 with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 70s with a connection to a previously reported case.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Hospitalized Carson City 180 60 115 5 11 Douglas County 74 24 50 0 Lyon County 129 33 94 2 Storey County 2 1 1 0 TOTAL 379 118 260 7

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Saturday, 8 am to 5 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.