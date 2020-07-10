Carson, Douglas report 11 new COVID-19 cases on Friday

Carson City Health and Human Services reported 11 new positive cases and nine additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region on Friday. This brings the total number of cases to 434, with 301 recoveries and eight deaths, 125 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A male Carson City resident in his 60s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 80s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 60s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Douglas County resident in her 60s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 20s with a connection to a worksite exposure.

A male Douglas County resident in his 20s who was exposed at work.

A male Carson City resident in his 50s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 20s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 20s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease.

Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Hospitalized Carson City 208 65 137 6 11 Douglas County 84 30 54 0 Lyon County 140 30 108 2 Storey County 2 0 2 0 TOTAL 434 125 301 8

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Saturday, 8 am to 5 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.