Carson Fire battles early morning house fire

First responders were on scene of an arson Tuesday morning after a Carson City residence went up in flames.

The Fire Department and Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a structure fire at 9:08 a.m., Tuesday at the corner of Sixth and Minnesota. Once there, crews discovered a fire engulfing the second floor of the home.

It took crews nearly two hours to fully contain the fire. The second floor sustained heavy fire and smoke damage, Fire Chief Sean Slamon said. Present were 18 firefighters with Carson and three from East Fork and 11 apparatus surrounded the home.

Officials with the Sheriff's Office detained one individual suspected of starting the blaze.

The investigation is still ongoing.