Carson High greenhouse addition OK’d by city planning commission

The Planning Commission approved an addition to the high school’s greenhouse and changes to the latest phase of Silver Oak residential development while wrestling with technology enabling it to hold a remote meeting.

The commission is one of the committees that under Gov. Steve Sisolak’s directive during the coronavirus crisis must continue to meet if it has business to conduct.

On Wednesday, four commission members and several staff people met in the Community Center’s Sierra Room as usual while three members used videoconferencing to participate and applicants and the public called in on phones to comment. The technology worked for the most part, but there were some delays due to videoconferencing problems.

The commission approved an amendment to Carson High School’s special use permit for its on-campus greenhouse. The school plans to add a 400 square-foot outdoor classroom and a 124-square-foot office.

The commission also voted to recommend the Board of Supervisors approve a change to the Silver Oak development agreement. The change involves cluster housing designated in the agreement. The request was to reduce one area from 92 homes to 64 and reduce the amount of open space, which is why the issue was before the commission.

The commission voted 6-1 to amend the zoning map to change property on Butti Way from Public Regional to Multi-Family Apartment.

The land is city-owned and is the future site of an affordable housing project the city awarded to a developer earlier this year.

Commissioner Paul Esswein voted no.