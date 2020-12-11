Carson High librarian gets $5K Rotary grant for historical document project

Carson High School’s librarian Ananda Campbell is the winner of a $5,000 grant to fund a historical documentation project titled “The Story of Carson High School.”

Nearly a half-dozen applications from teachers and teams of teachers were received for this competitive grant.

The purpose of the grant is to provide funding for a school, department or teacher(s) to implement an innovative, classroom-based project that is aligned with Nevada Academic Content Standards and Empower Carson City, 2022, the district’s strategic plan.

The grant will allow for the housing, cataloguing and indexing of Carson High School’s extensive collection of artifacts dating back to 1920. The project, in collaboration with the Nevada State Library, will scan all printed documents that will then be available on a database for use in Web-based information and research.

CHS student leadership and media classes will work with library class students on cataloging and archiving. Display cases also will be purchased, and the students in those classes will work together to create the archived display. The leadership class will also take an active role in determining historical significance of items to tell the story of Carson High and to continue the story for years to come by choosing an artifact to represent each year.

To meet the requirements of the grant, the “Story of Carson High School” project will be completed by June. A team representing the effort will present the highlights of the project at a Carson City Rotary Club meeting during that month.