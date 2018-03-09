Carson High School works with Tesla for student opportunities

Carson High School seniors learned about the career paths available through Tesla Motors Thursday night.

"We want to teach you about what Tesla has to offer… We would love to answer any questions you guys have about Tesla, about careers there, life at the Gigafactory," said Chris Reilly, who presented at the event and works in workforce development and education programs for Tesla.

Carson High is working to provide real world career opportunities to its students. The school invited Tesla to present to interested seniors and their parents about the Tesla Manufacturing Development Program, which offers training, college credit, and even housing and transportation options.

Those in attendance had an opportunity to learn about Tesla's work as an energy company. Tesla's mission statement is to "accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy through increasingly affordable electric vehicles and energy products." Tesla states it needs young "talented individuals, who share this passion and are committed to challenge and be challenged, to create, and to innovate."

The Tesla Gigafactory 1 is currently located east of Sparks at the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center. It's a lithium-ion battery plant designed to produce zero net energy. The current structure has a footprint of almost 2 million square feet, which houses more than 4.9 million square feet of operational space across several floors. Still, the Gigafactory is less than 30 percent done. It will eventually grow to become 15 million square feet, and employ more 6,500 individuals by the end of 2018. The facility is projected to have 96 percent of its workforce made up of Nevadans.

The Gigafactory Training Gateway will give Tesla employees the opportunity to earn college credit while they begin their careers. They've partnered with Truckee Meadows Community College and Western Nevada College to give students the opportunity to earn up to 15 credits under employment credential programs. The Governor's Office also has signed off to create a workforce development fund for Nevadans to use this opportunity to improve their skill set. If employed, the program also offers discounted housing options and transportation services to and from work.

To apply, students must be at least 18 years of age by June 1. Students will need a resume to apply. Tesla works to build an inclusive environment in which all people, regardless of gender, race, religion, or background, can come and work. To learn more, visit tesla.com/careers/gigafactory.

SHARK TANK WINNERS

In another event presented by CHS to prepare students for careers, the school's Shark Tank wrapped up on Friday with the following winners: Tim Horn and Jacob Nichols — Northern Nevada Basketball League; Rylee Santos and Savana Lehane — Elk on a Wall Taxidermist; Jens Robison and Bradley Wiggins — Advantage Bicycles; and Kiana Martinez — Cool Creations.