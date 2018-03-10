Carson High students learning a variety of banking skills

Greater Nevada Credit Union has a history of providing financial education throughout the communities it serves. That includes its education branch, opened in 1996 inside of Carson High School, which gives students an opportunity to gain real-world job experience, earn class credit, and learn about managing money while attending school.

Open to a total of 18 juniors and seniors every year, the banking course is offered within the school's Career Technical Education (CTE) series and includes six modules: money management, borrowing, earning power, investing, financial services and insurance. Students apply for the course when they submit their class preferences for the following academic year. Students are selected for the banking class by the CHS guidance office. They receive training in GNCU's system so they can perform basic transactions at that branch when school is in session. Students also learn skills in teamwork, problem-solving, and providing service to credit union members.

CHS senior Morgan Nelson said she's learning about more than just financial education and credit, while senior Ernesto Lamas said the class is also teaching him about investing and planning for retirement. Regarding the work experience gained, senior Derek Redlark said, "If we do want to pursue a career or future in banking, we already have good skills."

"These kids are driven," said Julie Slocum, GNCU's education branch coordinator. "They need to have a 3.0 or above grade point average to take this class and most are going on to college."

Slocum said she also encourages her students to participate in community involvement opportunities, and for those staying local after completing high school she discusses what opportunities there might be at Greater Nevada, where several former CHS education branch students have pursued their careers.

For information about Greater Nevada Credit Union's Carson High School Education Branch as well as other financial education resources and programs offered, visit gncu.org.