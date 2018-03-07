Carson High students set for their ‘Shark Tank’

Carson High School Career and Technical Education business and marketing students will compete in their version of the hit television show "Shark Tank" today and Friday at Carson High School, 1111 N. Saliman Road.

Forty-five students from William McHenry's business and marketing classes will present their business plans to 30 judges made up of local community partners including Adam's Hub, Greater Nevada Credit Union, In Plain Sight Marketing, Mutual of Omaha Bank and Youth Positive. At stake is $1,500 which will be divided among six winners, one from each class period.

"This is a fun and challenging experience for my students," McHenry said. "The opportunity to put together a real business plan and receive feedback from actual businesses in our community is invaluable. I can't wait to see what they present this year."

Previous business plans have included everything from restaurants to coffee shops and basketball leagues to non-profits for the homeless.