Carson High to host drive-through graduation

Carson High School will host a drive-through ceremony for the Class of 2020 on Saturday, June 6.

The school district said Friday that varying times throughout the day will be held. Graduating seniors and their families will stay in their single vehicle until it’s time for the graduate to exit their car, have their name announced on the loudspeaker as they walk across a stage erected on the northwest lawn (near the blue and white concrete ‘CHS’ sign), collect their diploma, have their picture taken, return to their vehicle and then proceed to the exit.

Teachers may also be seated or standing (six feet apart) along the vehicles’ procession path to greet students as they drive through the parking lots. The school also plans to post a virtual slideshow to include photos and lists of accomplishments for every graduate. The slideshow will also include music, the national anthem, the appropriate speakers and speeches and will be made available on the school’s website where students may share with families and loved-ones.

“We all know this is not the most ideal situation to recognize our graduating seniors,” said Gavin Ward, principal at Carson High School. “But this is the most accommodating effort we could provide, given the limitations set for social distancing and mass gatherings issued by the Nevada State Governor’s Executive Order, reinforced by public health officials. We sincerely want to maintain and protect the health and safety of our students, their families our teachers and employees as well as the vulnerable populations within our community.”

District and High School administrators said they weighed several different options as they met virtually with parents, teachers and student leadership to discuss graduation ceremonies. They said a virtual graduation ceremony was among the bottom of the list of options.

“We are going to make this happen, and we’re going to make it memorable,” Ward said. “You guys are the best. Hang tough.”

Through the feedback the school received, they felt providing students the opportunity to physically walk across the stage and receive their diploma at Carson High School was not negotiable, said Richard Stokes, superintendent for Carson City School District.

“Many families and students have spent years preparing for the accomplishment of graduating from high school,” Stokes said. “Mr. Ward and myself felt it was important to celebrate their accomplishment in a manner as close to what they have expected throughout their high school career, while still maintaining compliance with social distancing requirements.”

More details will be made available as gradation nears. Seniors will also be able to drop off Chromebooks and cords, library books, text books and other class materials as early as Monday, June 1. Seniors will also pick up a yearbook (if purchased), Senior Awards, cap and gown, prom gift, cords, PE locker materials, hall locker materials, and varsity letters that same day.

Pioneer High School will host a virtual graduation ceremony Tuesday, June 2. More information regarding those proceedings will be sent directly to graduating seniors at Pioneer High School.

Carson Middle School will host a pre-recorded virtual promotion celebration with student speakers, commencement address, musical performances and greetings from staff members to outgoing eighth grade students. The video will be released Wednesday, June 3, for students and will be available on cmnewz.org.

Eagle Valley Middle School will host a drive-by eighth grade promotion recognition ceremony Thursday, June 4, from 12 noon to 1 p.m. Promotion certificates will be mailed with your report cards.

Additionally, Mark Twain Elementary School will host a fifth grade promotion ceremony in August prior to the start of school. Details will be distributed to fifth grade families as the date of the event approaches. All other fifth grade, kindergarten and Pre-K promotions have been canceled districtwide.