Carson High’s Father-Daughter Ball canceled, refunds available

Due to the unprecedented events surrounding COVID-19, Gov. Steve Sisolak has closed all schools in Nevada and canceled all extracurricular events.

This means that the annual Father-Daughter Ball at Carson High School, scheduled for April 3, has been canceled.

If you purchased tickets online at Eventbrite, an e-mail will be sent to ticketholders regarding how a refund for tickets and photo packages ordered can be obtained.

If tickets were purchased in person, refunds will be issued when school resumes and staff is allowed back on campus.

At this point, it will not be until after April 6. In the meantime, for questions, contact Angila Golik at agolik@carson.k12.nv.us.

The Father-Daughter Ball is an annual event held at Carson High School hosted by four school organizations: CHS Leadership, CHS Future Business Leaders of America, CHS SkillsUSA and CHS Photo Club.

This event is one of the main fundraisers to support students in these organizations to attend state and national events each year. If you wish to donate your purchased tickets and do not want a refund, know how much it would be appreciated and will offset future activities that these organizations provide to their students.

We encourage all dads to have a special evening of dinner and dancing at home with their princesses. We will see you all next year.