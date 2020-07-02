Carson, Lyon report 7 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday

Carson City Health and Human Services reported seven new positive cases and three additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region on Thursday.

This brings the total number of cases to 361, with 258 recoveries and seven deaths, 96 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A male Lyon County resident under the age of 18 with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 30s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 20s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 60s with no connection to a previously reported case.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Hospitalized Carson City 167 48 114 5 10 Douglas County 70 20 50 0 Lyon County 123 28 93 2 Storey County 2 1 1 0 TOTAL 361 96 258 7

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Fourth of July Holiday Celebrations

With the Fourth of July holiday weekend approaching, CCHHS wants to remind everyone to continue following preventative actions such as keeping 6 feet of space between you and others, wearing a face covering, washing your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds, staying home in you are sick, and avoiding large group gatherings to slow the spread of COVID-19.

If you are planning to host a small group gathering to celebrate the holiday, host it outdoors if possible. Remind guests to stay home if they are sick and keep a list of attendees in case it is needed for contact tracing purposes in the future.

Require guests to wear a cloth face covering and encourage them to bring their own food and beverages.

More tips can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/personal-social-activities.html.

In observance of Independence Day, the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline will be closed Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4. It will reopen Monday, July 6 at 8 a.m. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.