Carson man commits suicide above Genoa; Genoans receive all-clear after lock door order

Genoa residents were given the all-clear on Thursday after a reverse 911 call told them to lock their doors.

Douglas County deputies responded to Centennial after receiving a report that a man walked into the woods with a long rifle after threatening suicide.

The reporting party said she heard gunshots not long after he left at around 2:25 p.m.

Deputies exercised caution approaching the home, which was above the tree line on a steep hill.

They located the man’s body with a drone and confirmed he was dead.

The man was identified as a 48-year-old Carson City man with a $1 million bail after he was arrested on Jan. 9 on sexual assault and lewdness charges.