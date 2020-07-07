Carson man is eighth COVID-19 death in region; 10 new positive cases

Carson City Health and Human Services reported an eighth death due to COVID-19 in the Quad-County region on Tuesday. The individual was a male Carson City resident in his 60s with no reported underlying conditions.

CCHHS is also reporting ten new positive cases and six additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region.

This brings the total number of cases to 401, with 266 recoveries and eight deaths, 127 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A male Carson City resident in his 50s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 20s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 20s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Douglas County resident in his 60s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Douglas County resident in his 80s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Douglas County in her 60s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 60s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 50s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 50s with a workplace exposure.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Hospitalized Carson City 185 61 118 6 8 Douglas County 79 27 52 0 Lyon County 135 38 95 2 Storey County 2 1 1 0 TOTAL 401 127 266 8

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents Without Symptoms

There are two drive-thru COVID-19 testing events for Quad-County residents without symptoms this week. Testing is free of charge; first come, first served, no appointments or reservations.

July 8, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Lockwood Senior Center (800 Peri Ranch Rd, Lockwood) 100 tests available

July 10, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Silver Stage High School (3755 Spruce Ave, Silver Springs) 200 tests available



For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Saturday, 8 am to 5 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.

Stay informed. For updates and more information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.