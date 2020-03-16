Carson Medical Group adopts coronavirus procedures

In response to the recent COVID-19 outbreak, Carson Medical Group will be focusing our resources to be available to provide essential care to our patients, and do our part in the community to help slow the spread of the disease or “flatten the curve” in hopes to not overwhelm our health care system all at one time. This is not time to panic, but a time to make smart decisions to protect our vulnerable populations.

Carson Medical Group will begin rescheduling identified non-essential appointments, such as well child checks and annual preventative health appointments starting tomorrow, March 17th. If you have an appointment scheduled that needs to be moved to a later date, our office will be contacting you. Please know this decision was not made lightly. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding as we navigate this ever evolving situation.

Out of an abundance of caution, CMG would like to limit the number of patients in the waiting rooms. If you have an appointment and will be coming in to the office, regardless of the reason for the appointment or symptoms, we ask that you call the office from your vehicle once you have arrived. We will check you in for the appointment and you may remain in your vehicle until an exam room is available.

Additionally, visitors accompanying a patient will be limited to one parent/guardian with a child(ren), or one caregiver with an adult patient needing assistance. Patients over the age of 18 who do not need assistance, we ask that you please attend your appointment by yourself.

Carson Medical Group would like to apologize for any extended telephone or in-office delays you may experience during this time. We are experiencing an overwhelming number of incoming phone calls. While we are reallocating resources as much as possible, we encourage patients to use the patient portal or Healow App for all non-urgent communications.

If you have questions or concerns regarding COVID-19, you may call Carson City Health and Human Services hotline at (775) 283-4789.