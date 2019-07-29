Carson Nugget to host job fair Tuesday

The Carson Nugget is holding a job fair from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday to fill positions in full-time, part-time and seasonal capacities. All levels of experience are invited to attend the event in Alatte on the main floor of the casino at 507 N. Carson St.

The Nugget seeks candidates for the following positions:

Banquet server/bartender (on call)

Barista (part-time)

Gift shop associate (part-time)

Hotel housekeeper (full-time)

Line cook (full-time)

Poker dealer/supervisor (full-time)

Cage cashier (full-time)

Cage cashier (part-time)

Porter (interal maintenance) (full-time)

Systems tech 1 (full-time)

Slot attendant (part-time)

Slot mechanic (full-time)

Slot route technician (full-time)

Slot route security (full-time)

Table games dealer (part-time)

Table games supervisor (full-time)

Hotel manager (full-time)

Hotel supervisor (full-time)

Hotel front desk/housekeeper (full-time)

Internal maintenance lead (full-time)

Contact Human Resources, michelle.bennett@ccnugget.com, 775-882-1626, ext. 773 for more information.