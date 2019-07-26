Carson pediatric dentist opening Dayton practice

Carson City Pediatric Dentistry has begun accepting appointments for its new practice, Dayton Pediatric Dentistry, which opens Aug. 6. The office is located at 6 Pinecone Road, suite 2, in the Smith’s shopping center.

Dayton Pediatric Dentistry, the only dentist provider to serve children in Dayton, will celebrate its grand opening with a family-friendly open house event from 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 3. The event is free and open to the public.

Office tours and snow cones will be provided by Dayton Pediatric Dentistry, and the Dayton Valley Lions Club will provide goodie bags and facepainting for kids.

Kevin Olson, DMD, opened the Carson City practice in 2011. In 2015, Olson was joined by Jeremy John, DMD. The practice now welcomes Andy Ingersoll, DMD. Patients in the Dayton office will be treated by all three dentists.

“We’re excited to expand into Dayton,” Olson said. “We love the community and the small-town feel.”

Olson said patients frequently have to drive in from Dayton and wait for appointments.

“Since so many of our patients – nearly 25 percent – drive from Dayton and the surrounding areas, we wanted to make it more convenient for them and provide a service that is currently unmet,” Olson said.

Dayton Pediatric Dentistry also is accepting new patients. Appointments can be made by calling the Carson City office at 775-461-3800.