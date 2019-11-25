Carson Sheriff’s office seeking runaway juvenile

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in attempting to locate a runaway juvenile, Christian Zarate, a 15-year-old male last seen Nov. 18 at his residence in Carson City. Christian is described as 5 feet, 9 inches and 180 pounds. Christian has brown hair and brown eyes. Christian may be in the Carson, Reno or Lake Tahoe area. The public is urged to call the Carson City Sheriff’s office at 775-887-2677 if he is seen.

Anyone with other information on the whereabouts of Christian Zarate is asked to call Detective Chaney at 775-283-7853, Capt. Brian Humphrey at 775-283-7850 or the Carson City Dispatch at 775-887-2677. You can remain anonymous.