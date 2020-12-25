Carson Street Green Dining District restaurants address food insecurity

Nonprofits greenUP! and Friends In Service Helping are coming together around the topic of food waste and food insecurity this holiday season.

It is estimated that 30-40% of all food produced in our country winds up in the landfill. One solution for reducing waste is to donate extra food to feed the hungry: despite the high volumes of wasted food, over 13 million Americans lack regular access to a meal.

In our state, it is estimated by the Department of Health and Human Services that one in eight Nevadans does not know where their next meal is coming from. This is a statistic that FISH is all too familiar with. FISH, which provides pantry staples and meals to the food insecure in our region, served 382,641 pantry meals and 27,361 dining room meals over the last fiscal year alone.

To raise community awareness of this issue, greenUP! has made food waste the theme for its upcoming street banner promotion and is launching a campaign called the “Clean Plate Club.” For the two-week community benefit campaign, which will run through Jan. 3, community members are encouraged to bring their appetites and their non-perishable donations to Green Dining District restaurants. Each restaurant will be hosting a food-drive to benefit FISH and participate in the mission to increase food efficiency. Community members can look to see the Green Dining District banner spanning Carson Street in the heart of the Green Dining District, between W. Spear and Telegraph Streets and know that the two week campaign is in session.

“We want customers to be involved in the conversation about reducing waste, which is why we are launching our ‘Clean Plate Club’ membership program,” said Sierra Jickling, Green Dining District intern with greenUP!. Customers who sign up for the program will pledge to be mindful of their waste and will receive news regarding opportunities to get involved with the Green Dining District’s local efforts on this issue. The first 100 members that sign up during the banner promotion will receive a reusable stainless steel straw set as a thank you from participating restaurants–– while supplies last.

Participating restaurants include Cucina Lupo, Scoups Ice Cream & Soup Bar, So Juicy, The Union, and Squeeze In. Customers are encouraged to bring their patronage and their non-perishables to these dining establishments.

The most needed items include tuna, canned meat, diced tomatoes, chili, mac and cheese, ramen, canned corn, canned fruit, condiments, jelly/jam and canned ravioli/pasta.

For information, visit the greenUP! website at https://greenupnow.biz

Interested restaurants may contact info@greenupnow.biz or call 949-306-3465.