Carson Street project halfway, roundabout construction starts

Keep Up with Construction A real time construction map is available online at http://carsonproud.com/map/

Carson City’s $20 million South Carson Street project is halfway done and on schedule to finish by year-end.

The underground work on stormwater, sewer and water utilities is complete and construction of the roundabout at Stewart Street started.

“The Stewart Street segment of the intersection at Carson Street will be closed until mid-September, nearly eight weeks after roundabout construction commenced,” said Dan Stucky, deputy director, Public Works.

After that, the eastern side of the roundabout will open with access to Stewart Street and construction will move to the western half of the roundabout, which should take another four weeks.

“This mid-September opening (of east side of roundabout) will accommodate northbound through movements on Carson Street and northbound movements to Stewart Street. The project team anticipates an open and fully functional roundabout to open in early to mid-October,” said Stucky.

In the meantime, a signed detour will continue to take drivers to Roop Street to Fairview Drive. Curry Street won’t be marked as a detour but is open to traffic.

Public Works sent out a brochure in utility bills and has posted a video how-to on driving roundabouts at its Carson Proud web site at http://carsonproud.com/southcarsonstreet/, and on YouTube at https://youtu.be/swV_kY6ovH0.

Sierra Nevada Construction Inc., the contractor, is resuming repaving the week of Aug. 10, starting with the street section from Sonoma to Stewart streets, which should be finished that week.

The northbound lanes between Stewart and 5th streets should be completed by mid-September and the southbound lanes by early October. The portion from Sonoma Street south to Appion Way will be repaved by mid-October.

The multi-use path is now 60 percent done and on schedule to be open by Nevada Day, said Stucky. The path runs on the east side of Carson Street, from Stewart Street to Clearview Drive, where it crosses to the west side of the street.