Carson Tahoe Cancer Center adds the latest in cancer-fighting technology

At the Carson Tahoe Cancer Center, an affiliate of Huntsman Cancer Institute, University of Utah and accredited by the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer, convenience is paramount.

Even in the midst of a global pandemic the cancer center has made it a priority to improve their patients’ health, comfort, and well-being by utilizing new and effective technology.

Carson Tahoe Radiation Oncology group, which has been serving the Carson City area for over 30 years, recently upgraded all of its radiation-delivery technology to the latest and greatest radiation therapy system available for treating cancer. This type of therapy is considered a “local treatment” and works by damaging the DNA in the cancer cell, therefor disabling the cancer cells from reproducing and growing. The hope is that the cancer cells die, the tumor shrinks, and patients get back to doing the things they love most.

“Utilizing this state-of-the art cancer technology at Carson Tahoe is exciting!” said Jared Carter, Carson Tahoe Cancer Center Director. “It allows us to provide our smaller & more rural region the quality of care you may get in a large city.”

The new Siemens Confidence RT PRO dual-energy large bore CT scanner (yes, we know that’s a mouthful), combined with the latest version of Varian’s Eclipse Treatment Planning System and TrueBeam linear accelerator, will allow radiologists to treat the majority of cancer sites where radiation therapy is specifically appropriate. This new tech is unique because it provides extremely accurate imaging in order to better plan and pinpoint precise radiation. The TrueBeam linear accelerator runs quietly, offers built-in music capabilities, and allows patients to be in constant two-way communication with their physician during the process.

“Being diagnosed with cancer is difficult no doubt,” said Joe Herrick, M.S., DABR Director of Medical Physics at Carson Tahoe Radiation Oncology Associates. “We’re happy to now offer this advanced technology for an overall better care experience, with the best outcomes.”

This new technology gives local physicians an expanded ability to treat a variety of complex cancer cases.

“For our cancer patients, this new technology delivers accuracy, speed, and comfort during their radiation therapy treatments,” Herrick says. “The new accelerator can target the center of the radiation beam to less than 1 mm avoiding healthy tissue and is capable of delivering a dose more quickly so the patients will spend less time on the treatment table.”

With the TrueBeam linear accelerator, cancer patients are able to heal with fewer sessions of conventional radiation therapy (dependent on type of tumor), lowering their risk of side effects.

“When it comes to diagnosis & treatment, we always have our patient’s health and comfort in mind,” said Jared. “Even though these days the healthcare conversation has become increasingly dominated by the Coronavirus, there are many patients receiving treatment for other ailments. We’re grateful to be able to provide this elite technology & hope for them.”

Learn more at CarsonTahoe.Com/Cancer & CarsonTahoe.Com/Imaging.