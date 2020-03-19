Carson Tahoe further limits visitation due to coronavirus

When there is heightened concern around an illness, Carson Tahoe closely monitors the situation and implements enhanced infection prevention strategies, working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), state and local health authorities, and other local healthcare providers.

In response to the recent declaration of a “National State of Emergency” surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak, and in following the CDC’s recommendations for social distancing, we have decided to take additional precautionary measures to reduce the risk of contracting/spreading seasonal illnesses.

As we work to focus care on our patients and lessen the complexity of the situation, Carson Tahoe has implemented the following measures (in addition to previously established measures):

Controlled Access & Patient/Visitor Triage:

The main entrance and emergency room entrance at the Regional Medical Center will be the only way for the public to enter the facility. The Regional Medical Center main entrance will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Before 6 a.m. or after 6 p.m. all public access is through the main emergency department entrance. Additionally, we are screening everyone for fever, cough, or signs of respiratory illness upon entry to our locations. If signs of a respiratory illness are detected, the patient may be presented a mask and isolated for further screening, or even be asked to leave the facility to self- isolate.

Please be aware that upon entrance into all Carson Tahoe locations, you will be screened for cough and fever, as well as asked to use hand sanitizer.

The Carson Tahoe Health Clinics at Walmart are temporarily closed until further notice. This is so we can redirect our resources to address the increasing demand for healthcare services.

Effective Friday, March 20, the Starbucks and Midtown Café at the Carson Tahoe Health Regional Medical Center, as well as the Sage Café at the Carson Tahoe Specialty Medical Center will be open only for Carson Tahoe employees and medical staff with badges.

Limiting Visitation:

Based on guidance from the CDC and the principal of social distancing, Carson Tahoe Health is not allowing patient visitors, with the exception of labor & delivery, a necessary caregiver, or immediate family for the critically ill.

Please read the latest visitor policy for Carson Tahoe Health beginning Wednesday, March 18. Thank you for your patience and understanding to help us keep our community safe!

Access To Care

Please stay home if you’re feeling sick. If you feel you need medical attention for respiratory illness/cough/fever, please call the Carson City Health & Human Services COVID-19 hotline 775-283- 4789 to determine if you need to seek further medical care. If you have worsening shortness of breath, please visit the Emergency Department.

Canceled Events/Classes:

• At this time, all non-essential classes/events through Carson Tahoe have been canceled until further notice. Additionally, we with further be restricting medical services by the end of the week.

Since this is an ongoing situation, we will keep you informed as things change. Please Visit carsontahoe.com to stay updated with the latest proactive measures taken by Carson Tahoe.

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this time as we do all we can to ensure the safety and well-being of our patients, staff, and community.