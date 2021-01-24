Carson Tahoe Health introduces SafeTALK program

SafeTALK is a suicide prevention course that empowers community members to help people in need.

Carson Tahoe Health

“For those who know no hope,” writes the big-hearted donor in a note accompanying their gift.

Early this year, a generous donation of $15,000 was given as seed money to fund a new suicide prevention initiative through Carson Tahoe Health’s Behavioral Health Services.

Through this new initiative, Carson Tahoe staff will become certified trainers of SafeTALK, an evidence-based suicide prevention course that empowers community members to help their family, friends, children or coworkers — really, anyone in a crisis.

With community patrons covering the cost of course materials and Carson Tahoe providing the trainers, the course will be made available free of charge throughout the community.

Initially, Carson Tahoe hopes to provide SafeTALK at local businesses and churches, as well as to caregivers and teachers. Christina Sapien, LCSW, Director of Behavioral Health Services at Carson Tahoe, is eager to get the program started.

“Every day, we work with individuals and families who want to understand how they can help their loved ones,” she says. “Many people don’t know what signs to look for, or they don’t know how to connect someone with the right resources. As more people take the SafeTALK course, our community dialogue around suicide will change.

“Our community members will be able to support one another and take action to prevent suicide. Our whole team is excited to get started, and we are so grateful to the generous community member who chose to support this initiative.”

Carson Tahoe Behavioral Health Services also plans to add mental health first aid courses for youth and adults to the program in the near future. These courses will help attendees become familiar with mental illness, recognize signs of crisis and get help for friends, family and co-workers who may be struggling.

For more information about this program, visit carsontahoe.com/bhs. To make a gift to support suicide prevention, call 775-445-5166 or visit carsontahoe.com/give.