Carson Tahoe Health ‘Mask Ask’

We are putting our ‘Bat-Signal’ out there once again, asking for our community’s help! We have been overwhelmed with the support from our community throughout this pandemic, but unfortunately, COVID cases are still going strong and so are we. We are once more asking for your help in obtaining medium/large, hand-sewn masks and caps/head coverings! We are still conserving personal protective equipment where we can, and we use these donated masks as a second line of defense covering our clinical masks (i.e. N-95s), extending their usage. This request comes as we see another surge in COVID-19 cases within our community and we want our frontline staff to have the best possible protection to better care for our patients. We appreciate your support, especially during this ever-evolving time.

Below is a step-by-step process of how to make face masks. We’ve also provided donation times and drop-off locations. You can also find this information online (and a pattern for caps/head coverings): https://blog.carsontahoe.com/coronavirus-updates/

How To:

You’ll Need:

Fabric (100% cotton is great! But we do ask that you please continue to double-layer the fabric.)

Elastic (You can also make masks with ties, but this pattern is for elastic.)

1. Cut elastic 7” long (average men’s size) or (6 1/2” for women’s) and tie a knot at each end (DO NOT knot the ends of the flat elastic); you need 2 per mask.

2. Cut two pieces of cloth 9” x 8”. The 8” side will be the length along the bottom of the mask.

3. Put right sides of fabric together.

4. Starting at the center of the bottom edge, sew to the first corner, stop. Sew the elastic with the edge out into the corner. A few stitches forward and back will hold this.

5. Sew to the next corner, stop, and bring the other end of the same elastic to the corner and sew a few stitches forward and back.

6. Now sew across that top of the mask to the next corner. Again put an elastic with the edge out.

7. Sew to the next corner and sew in the other end of the same elastic.

8. Sew across the bottom leaving about 1.5” to 2” open. Stop, cut the thread. Turn the mask inside out by pushing all fabric and elastic through the opening.

9. Pin 3 tucks on each side of the mask. Make sure the tucks are the same direction. Sew around the edge of the mask twice.

To return completed head coverings and/or masks, please pull up to the front entrance of the Carson Tahoe Health Regional Medical Center at 1600 Medical Parkway in Carson City between 9AM and 5PM, Monday thru Friday. Call (775) 445-8002 and a staff member will come outside to accept your donation.

Please note: Homemade masks will be laundered after each use, so they should be durable enough to withstand laundering.