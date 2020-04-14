Carson Tahoe Health receives emergency COVID-19 grant

Carson Tahoe Health recently received an emergency COVID-19 response grant in the amount of $98,960 from the William N. Pennington Foundation.

The grant will contribute to needed equipment for Carson Tahoe during this dynamic virus outbreak.

Since its creation in 1989, the William N. Pennington Foundation has served as a resource to the community during times of hardship. The purpose of the William N. Pennington Foundation is to award grants to nonprofit 501(c)(3) organizations primarily in the State of Nevada, with an emphasis on Northern Nevada.

The Foundation’s focus is limited to grant-making in the fields of education, community services, health care and medical research.

“During my years in business, I was fortunate to work with thousands of wonderful employees, all of them Nevadans,” said the late William Pennington, longtime Nevadan and founder of the William N. Pennington Foundation. “I am grateful to all of them for their hard work, commitment and friendship. Their efforts helped create this Foundation, and I hope the Foundation will, in turn, help future generations of Nevadans for many years to come.”

Similarly to the William N. Pennington Foundation, Carson Tahoe Health’s mission works to serve its community. Always, and especially through its response to COVID-19, CTH is continuing to take measures to protect patients, visitors, and staff from the potential spread of COVID-19.

In the midst of this coronavirus outbreak, Carson Tahoe’s caregivers, medical staff, and support staff are continuing to care for the region in a myriad of ways. One of these ways is through the purchase of inventive and useful technology that will help CTH meet the specific challenges that COVID-19 presents.

The grant from the William N. Pennington Foundation will support this new technology. The grant will provide Carson Tahoe with 5 AUVS boxes to sterilize masks and other protective equipment; 5 TeleSitters, which are two-way communication units with cameras and voice features so a caregiver can safely monitor multiple patients, conserving protective equipment and limiting their potential exposure; and assistance with the lease of 2 Solaris Lytbots, which use UV technology to keep patient rooms clean, decreasing the risk of infection spread to caregivers, staff, and incoming patients. All of these additions will help ensure the health and well-being of our patients, staff, and community.

“We couldn’t be more grateful to have received this generous grant from the William N. Pennington Foundation,” said Amy Hyne-Sutherland, PhD, Director of Community Partnerships & Legacy Giving for the Carson Tahoe Health Center for Philanthropy. “Responding to a health crisis like COVID-19 truly takes a village and we are lucky to have such incredible community support in our efforts in caring for this community.”

