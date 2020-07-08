Carson Tahoe Health reopens clinics at Walmarts

Carson Tahoe Health’s clinics inside the Topsy Lane and Market Street Walmart stores have reopened.

“We realize the threat of COVID-19 is not the only medical concern people are experiencing. As always, our top priority is the safety of our patients, staff, and community,” said Erin Meyering, spokesperson for the Carson City hospital.

The clinics were closed temporarily due to the coronavirus crisis.

“We were reallocating our resources to better assist in the pandemic, setting up controlled access at our open locations, as well as symptomatic screening at all entrances,” said Meyering.

The clinic inside the Walmart at 3200 Market St., opened June 1 and the clinic inside the Walmart at 3770 Topsy Lane reopened Monday.

The clinics offer various diagnostic tests, including strep and pregnancy tests, and services for patients with colds, flu, allergies and other common ailments. The clinics treat patients older than 24 months.

Both clinics are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, and closed for lunch from 1:30-2:30 p.m. each day.

For information about either clinic call (775) 445-7220.