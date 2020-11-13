Carson Tahoe Health taking steps as COVID-19 cases increase

Carson Tahoe Health is taking steps to deal with an increase in COVID-19 patients, primarily in Carson City, and demand for medical services throughout the area.

“Most, if not all, regional hospitals are operating at a nearly full capacity. We’ve been making adjustments in patient placement, moving patients based on acuity and common conditions, finding

alternate hold areas for patients ready to be discharged, freeing up beds for Emergency Department admits, and helping to preserve our staffing levels during this ongoing pandemic,” the hospital reported in a release Friday.

CTH is using alternative sites, including the Long Term Acute Care facility and potentially Sierra Surgery, to handle more patients.

Elective surgeries and procedures are on hold. Emergency surgeries/procedures have not been suspended.

The lab and EKG services at Sierra Surgery are closed until further

notice and are available at the Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center or, for lab only, the Carson Tahoe Specialty Medical Center. All imaging services, including the Breast Center, are still open.

The Emergency Department Triage Tent is open outside the emergency department every day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The tent is for emergency services, and not for COVID-19 screening. Symptomatic testing is available at Carson Urgent Care.

“Please stay home if you’re feeling sick and we encourage you to self-quarantine. If you feel you need medical attention for respiratory illness/cough/fever, please call the Carson City Health & Human Services COVID-19 hotline at (775) 283-4789 to determine if you need to seek further medical care,” the release said.

The hospital is preserving personal protection equipment based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The main entrance and emergency room entrance at the

Regional Medical Center are the only way for patients (and select guests) to enter the facility. The Regional Medical Center main entrance will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Otherwise, all public access is through the main Emergency Department entrance.

All patients and staff are required to wear a mask upon entering any CTH facility and adhere to social distancing guidelines. Everyone will be screened for fever, cough, or signs of respiratory illness upon entry. If a fever or signs of a respiratory illness are detected, the person will immediately be isolated and screened for COVID-19.

Based on guidance from the CDC, CTH is continuing to restrict visitors to help protect patients and staff from the potential spread of the virus as follows:

• A laboring patient may be accompanied by two designated birth partners.

• A pediatric patient may be accompanied by one caregiver, or both parents/guardians.

• An incapacitated, disoriented, or confused patient may be accompanied by one caregiver.

• ICU status patients will be allowed one visitor for 30 minutes during the day. For ICU status patients who have been put on comfort care, or are clinically deteriorating, additional family members may be allowed in on a case-by-case basis at the caregiver’s discretion.

• Children under the age of 12 will not be permitted to visit.

Isolation units will remain on a no visitor restriction except if patient is critically ill or deteriorating.

All Carson Tahoe wellness classes or support groups are canceled, with the exception of several offered online through Zoom.

“The most important way to support us is to continue to take this pandemic seriously. Wash your hands, wear a mask, stay home if you can, and practice social distancing,” said the hospital release. “Additionally, on our COVID-19 Updates page (accessible through CarsonTahoe.com), you’ll find the various ways we’d appreciate your support, including homemade cloth masks, kind notes, PPE, and more.”