Carson Tahoe Health updates COVID-19 measures

The Quad County area (specifically Carson City) is still seeing a significant rise in COVID-19 cases, and we are continuing to see a surge in hospitalizations as well. To help manage the current situation and provide the best possible care to our community, Carson Tahoe has taken the following measures:

Mid-town Clinic COVID testing site established

In efforts to manage the influx of COVID-19 testing for symptomatic patients, Carson Tahoe has established a drive-through COVID-19 testing clinic to help manage increased volume. The clinic is located in the parking area outside the Carson Tahoe Specialty Medical Center, 775 Fleischmann Way. This service is reserved for people experiencing COVID-like symptoms such as; fever, cough, trouble breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, and sore throat.

The drive-through testing site will be open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. We are working to expand the hours to cover weekends, so visit https://blog.carsontahoe.com/coronavirus-updates to get the most up-to-date information.

This is NOT for asymptomatic testing, it is to provide a more efficient and effective process to help determine whether a patient presenting with symptoms is positive for COVID-19 and alleviate the strain on Carson Urgent Care. For asymptomatic testing, visit Carson City Health and Human Services at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019 .

Continued Controlled Access

The main entrance and emergency room entrance at the Regional Medical Center are the only way for patients (and select guests) to enter the facility. The Regional Medical Center main entrance will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Before 6 a.m. or after 6 p.m. all public access is through the main Emergency Department entrance. ALL patients and staff are required to wear a mask upon entering any CTH facility and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Additionally, we are screening everyone for fever, cough, or signs of respiratory illness upon entry to our locations. If a fever or signs of a respiratory illness are detected, the person will immediately be isolated and screened for COVID-19.

Based on guidance from the CDC and the principal of social distancing, Carson Tahoe Health is continuing to restrict visitors to help protect patients, patient support individuals, and staff from the potential spread of COVID-19.

Visitor Limitation Guidelines

No visitors will be allowed in any CTH facility, with the following guidelines/exceptions:

A laboring patient may be accompanied by two designated birth partners.

A pediatric patient may be accompanied by one caregiver, or both parents/guardians.

An incapacitated, disoriented, or confused patient may be accompanied by one caregiver.

ICU status patients will be allowed one visitor for 30 minutes during the day. For ICU status patients who have been put on comfort care, or are clinically deteriorating, additional family members may be allowed in on a case-by-case basis; at the caregiver’s discretion.

Children under the age of 12 will not be permitted to visit.

Isolation units will remain on a no visitor restriction except if patient is critically ill or deteriorating.

Emergency Department

The tent outside our emergency department is open at this time as an extension of our emergency department. It is serving as an annex to triage patients safely and effectively as our numbers increase. The ED Triage Tent will be open 7 days a week from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The tent is staffed with emergency personnel and is for anyone seeking emergency care. It is NOT for COVID screening.

Please note – we are performing symptomatic testing at our Mid-town drive-through clinic on Fleischmann Way. The only reason we test at the Emergency Department is if a patient needs a higher level of care and perhaps should be hospitalized.

Protecting yourself

We ask that you continue to protect yourself the same way you would protect against other viruses with a few common-sense practices.

Stay home when you are sick

Wear your mask

Wash your hands thoroughly and often. Make sure you are cleaning between your fingers and under your nails

Avoid shaking hands, especially with those who appear to be ill

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth as much as possible

Disinfect shared surfaces

Practice social distancing

Visit carsontahoe.org to stay updated with the latest proactive measures taken by Carson Tahoe.