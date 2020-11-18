Carson Tahoe offers two sites for symptomatic COVID testing with extended weekend hours

Due to the great demand for COVID-19 symptomatic testing in our area, and to help manage the influx of COVID cases, Carson Tahoe is providing symptomatic testing at two convenient locations. This service is reserved is for people experiencing COVID-like symptoms such as; fever, cough, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, and sore throat.

· Mid-town drive-thru clinic on Fleischmann Way

The drive-thru clinic is located in the parking area outside the Carson Tahoe Specialty Medical Center, 775 Fleischmann Way.

The Mid-town drive-thru testing site will be open Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sat. – Sun. 9 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Patients experiencing trouble breathing, or other acute symptoms, please access the urgent care for treatment.

Carson Tahoe Urgent Care, located at the Carson Mall

Carson Tahoe Urgent Care is open from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., 7-days a week.

Once a patient arrives they are asked to call a number and wait in their car to be triaged.

Emergency Department: The tent outside our emergency department is operating as an extension to the ED. It is serving as an annex to triage patients safely and effectively as our numbers increase. The ED Triage Tent will be open 7 days a week from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The tent is staffed with emergency personnel and is for anyone seeking emergency care. It is NOT for COVID screening.

o If you are experiencing extreme symptoms, shortness of breath, chest pains or other life threatening symptoms; please go directly to the emergency department or call 911.

o The ED does not perform routine COVID testing. Please visit https://blog.carsontahoe.com/coronavirus-updates to get the most up-to-date information.

Carson Tahoe is NOT conducting asymptomatic testing. For asymptomatic testing, visit Carson City Health and Human Services at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019.

Carson Tahoe closes two Walmart clinics: In order to reallocate needed resources during this pandemic, Carson Tahoe will be closing the Topsy Lane Walmart Clinic, north Douglas Co., and the Grant Ave. Walmart Clinic, in Gardnerville, effective Thursday, November 18. These closures will remain in effect until further notice. The Market St. Clinic at Walmart, in north Carson City, will remain open. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this time as we do all we can to ensure the safety and well-being of our patients, staff, and community.

On Tuesday, the hospital updated its COVID-19 measures, to read that go here.