Carson Tahoe updates screening processes, limits visitation for coronavirus

When there is heightened concern around an illness, Carson Tahoe closely monitors the situation and implements enhanced infection prevention strategies, working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state and local health districts, and other local healthcare providers. In response to the recent declaration of a “National State of Emergency” surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak, and in following the CDC’s recommendations for social distancing, we have decided to take additional precautionary measures to reduce the risk of contracting/spreading seasonal illnesses.

As we work to focus care on our patients and lessen the complexity of the situation, Carson Tahoe has implemented the following measures:

Controlled Access & Patient/Visitor Triage:

The main entrance and emergency room entrance at the Regional Medical Center will be the only way for the public to enter the facility. The Regional Medical Center main entrance will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Before 6 a.m. or after 6 p.m. all public access is through the main emergency department entrance.

Additionally, we are screening everyone for fever, cough, or signs of respiratory illness upon entry to our locations. If signs of a respiratory illness are detected, the patient will immediately be presented a mask, isolated, and screened for COVID-19.

Limiting Visitation:

• To help protect against flu and other respiratory illness, we are encouraging community members to not visit patients at any Carson Tahoe location. If you have a cough, fever, sore throat, body aches, gastrointestinal and/or respiratory symptoms, do not visit patients in the hospital.

• Please no visitors age 12 and under.

• New routine visiting hours for inpatient services are now 2-6 p.m. Limited to one visitor per patient (please no large groups or families) Exceptions will be made for patient’s in critical condition, at the discretion of the caregiver

• No visitor can accompany emergency room patients back to the care area other than companions who are essential to the care of the patient regarding knowledge of the patient’s condition, medical history, and social support

• The number of visitors for our patients in our Women’s and Children’s Units will be restricted

Access To Care

Please stay home if you’re feeling sick and we encourage you to self-quarantine.

If you feel you need medical attention for respiratory illness/cough/fever, please call the Carson City Health & Human Services COVID-19 hotline (775) 283-4789 to determine if you need to seek further medical care.

Canceled Events/Classes:

At this time, all Carson Tahoe Cancer Center classes and support groups are canceled through March 31

The RN recruitment fair scheduled for March 20 has been canceled.

Since this is an ongoing situation, we will keep you informed as things change. Visit carsontahoe.com to stay updated with the latest proactive measures taken by Carson Tahoe. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this time as we do all we can to ensure the safety and well-being of our patients, staff, and community.