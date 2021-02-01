CART Available to Take Eligible Populations to Fairgrounds for Vaccines

No-cost rides for up to 12 people per day Churchill Area Regional Transportation, or CART, is available to take eligible vaccine populations who don’t have a ride to the fairgrounds to receive their COVID vaccine beginning with Churchill County’s Feb. 4 vaccination date. Masks are required when riding the CART bus. CART can provide free rides for up to 12 people each vaccination date.

Current eligible populations include the following:

· County residents ages 64+

· Department of Corrections employees, law enforcement/public safety employees, local emergency operators, education and childcare employees and Nevada System of Higher Education frontline educators, staff and students

· Community support frontline staff including those working to serve vulnerable populations with food service, shelter services, court/legal and social services; essential public transportation workers, state and local government officials and staff, essential public health workforce and mortuary services Employees should bring proof of employment (recent paystub, employer-issued identification) to receive the vaccine and residents should bring proof of age and county residency (current driver’s license or state ID card). To expedite the vaccination process, please print and fill out the “COVID-19 Questionnaire” and “Pre-Vaccination Checklist” forms from the county’s websiteand bring them with you to the fairgrounds.

To arrange for a ride to the fairgrounds, call CART at (775)428-2988 weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. This service will continue each week during vaccination dates at the fairgrounds until further notice.

This service is made possible through funding from the Community Services Block Grant.