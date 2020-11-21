CASA of Carson City receives donation from Casey Neilon

Darsi Casey (top left), co-founder and shareholder of Casey Neilon, has served as a CASA volunteer for the past three years. Casey Neilon presented CASA of Carson City a sizeable donation in lieu of client gifts this year, and encourages other companies to do to the same.

CASA of Carson City received a donation from Casey Neilon, an accounting firm with offices in Reno and Carson City.

CASA, or Court Appointed Special Advocates, provides court-appointed advocacy for abused and neglected children in child welfare cases, through a network of community volunteers who work with children to ensure their voices are heard during court proceedings.

The Casey Neilon donation will help fulfill wishes of children and families in need of extra support who were referred to the Angel Tree program by the Carson City School District.

Melanie “Emmy” McCormick, guardian ad litem and executive director of CASA of Carson City, said CASA works closely with the school district as teachers and school staff are the biggest front line of defense in spotting a child who may be part of a family that’s struggling financially and or emotionally.

“Many times, one of the first key pieces contributing to a family spiraling to such a degree where their children are removed from their home in child welfare cases is loss of employment or familial support and depression,” McCormick said. “For each family, we work on collecting the gifts requested and many times, that will entail acquiring warm, winter clothing for the children as part of the collection of presents.”

McCormick said families don’t go bad overnight. Families typically begin to falter slowly and are overcome and overrun with grief, poor decisions and a lack of family or community support.

McCormick said CASA works closely with organizations like Juvenile Probation and the Ron Wood Family Resource Center so agencies who serve similar populations can join forces and share scarce resources.

CASA’s relationship with Casey Neilon began over three years ago when Darsi Casey, co-founder and managing shareholder of Casey Neilon, offered pro bono consulting and accounting services. Shortly thereafter, she went through the training to become a CASA volunteer.

For information on CASA of Carson City, visit http://www.carsoncitycasa.org.