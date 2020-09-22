CC Comm, Charter offer discounted internet plans for families

Families can still take advantage of community-partner deals for their internet service.

CC Communications and Charter Communications are both offering several options for families still needing internet installed as Churchill County students are nearing their first month of the new school year.

For eligible households under lifeline and link-up programs, CCComm is offering two plans at $14.99 each.

The first, which offers 150 (download)/50 (upload) Mbps, is for fiber homes only and includes a Wi-Fi router with no contract. The second option, which is 20/3 Mbps, is for copper homes only and includes a Wi-Fi router with no contract.

For students and staff not living in a lifeline and link-up eligible households, the cost for the 150/50 Mbps and 20/3 Mbps plans is $29.99.

To put the internet speeds into perspective, Zoom, for example, requires between 600 kbps (download and upload) for high quality video and 1.8 Mbps for 1080p high definition video download and upload speeds. Group video calling requires up to 3.0 Mbps download and upload speeds for the 1080p quality. Internet speed requirements are lower for audio-only Zoom calls.

With the CCComm plans, terms and conditions apply in addition to certain eligibility requirements. To schedule an installation, families can call 775-423-7171, ext. 1450.

Charter is also offering two internet-related programs for families.

With the Spectrum Internet Assist Program, families pay $14.99 for a 30/4 Mbps connection and there’s no contract. The program, which is not available to current internet subscribers, is open to eligible low-income households who can receive discounted 30 Mbps high-speed internet, along with Security Suite and an internet modem, at no additional charge. There are also no data caps or hidden fees.

According to the Charter website, to qualify for this program, one or more members of the qualifying household must currently receive assistance from one of the following programs: National School Lunch Program (NSLP), Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) of the NSLP or Supplemental Security Income (for applicants 65 years of age and older).

To apply, families can call Charter at 1-844-488-8395 or apply online at http://www.spectrum.net/support/internet/spectrum-internet-assist.

Charter’s second option, the Stay Connected Program for $29.99, has a connection speed of 50/5 mbps. The program is billed directly to the school district for the student’s household connectivity. A self-install kit is mailed to the student’s address with Charter Tech Support available for help if needed.

“Through their new Stay Connected K-12 program, the Spectrum Enterprise team will work directly with school districts across our footprint to assist them in offering high-speed, cable broadband Internet access to students, educators and staff in their homes,” Charter said in a blog posted on its website last month. “This partnership will ensure that learning, teaching and working are uninterrupted by giving schools and districts the flexibility to add students to the program when needed and provide much needed in-home connectivity.”

For more information, families can call 1-844-488-8395.

Churchill County School District said Verizon and T-Mobile have suspended their previous free data offers, but the service providers indicated they may return offering this in the future.

Churchill County trustees meet Wednesday

A regular meeting of the Churchill County Board of School Trustees will be held Wednesday beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the in the Virtual Platform of GotoWebinar or in person at 690 S. Maine St.

IN PERSON:

If you attend the meeting in person, please follow the governor’s directives:

· Face coverings are strongly encouraged. Please wear masks.

· Maintain six feet of social distance between you and other individuals. Seats will

be placed six feet apart.

VIRTUAL PLATFORM:

Use this URL to join the meeting: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/9044614945304423440

You will also receive a call-in number after you register should you need to use the audio from your phone for the meeting.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. If you experience any problems accessing the meeting, please email comments@churchillcsd.com.

PUBLIC COMMENT:

For public comment, members of the public can comment in person, electronically, or email their comments to comments@churchillcsd.com.

SUPERINTENDENT UPDATE

• Lisa Bliss will provide an update regarding Attendance and the Nevada

Report Card.

• Kenny Mitchell will provide an update regarding transportation.

• The latest Student Enrollment Data will be provided to the Board of Trustees

• Update regarding District-related matters

• Budget to actual report and update on financial audit

• Update regarding other business items

REPORTS BY BOARD MEMBERS AND PRINCIPALS