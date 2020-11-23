CCHHS provides guidance for safe, healthy Thanksgiving

With an increased risk for COVID-19 transmission, Carson City Health and Human Services is encouraging residents to avoid attending or hosting Thanksgiving gatherings with those outside of your household and using lower risk activities to celebrate the holiday with those outside of your household.

While the holidays are a time when families and others come together, in-person gatherings that bring friends and family from different households together increase the risk of COVID-19 spread. Protect your loved ones by gathering with members of your household and connecting with friends and family outside of your home in a non-contact setting, such as through video chat or phone.

Small gatherings of friends and family have attributed to the increase of COVID-19 cases in the Quad-County Region. Avoiding gatherings protects you, your family, your friends, and your community. This is especially important for those who are more at risk for complications of COVID-19 such as those older than 65 years and those with underlying health conditions.

CCHHS recommends celebrating the holiday with lower risk activities outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention including:

• Having dinner only with those within your household;

• Preparing traditional family recipes and sharing them with friends, family members, and neighbors through contactless delivery;

• Hosting a virtual dinner with friends and family outside of your household; and

• Watching sports events, parades, and movies from home.

Although the safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving this year is to celebrate only with those in your household, if you do plan to spend Thanksgiving with people outside your household, the CDC recommends taking the following steps to make your celebration safer:

• Wear a mask;

• Keep 6 feet of social distance between you and others who are not in your household;

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds;

• Use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if unable to wash your hands;

• Limit the number of guests;

• Use single-use utensils and have one person serve food;

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces;

• Have guests bring their own food and beverages; and

• Communicate expectations with guests ahead of time.

For information and tips for celebrating Thanksgiving safely, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays.html.