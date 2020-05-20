CCHS firming up graduation plans for May 29

Graduation later this month will be different than the traditional sit-down ceremony shown in this file photo. Seniors, instead, will have a drive-through ceremony on May 29.

Churchill County High School is firming up details for this year’s graduation May 29.

Superintendent Summer Stephens informed the school board at its recent meeting of the graduation planning, which is primarily being handled by Monica Fairbanks, an English teacher at CCHS and graduation adviser, and Principal Scott Winter.

“We are working on finalizing the details of our 2020 Drive-Through Commencement Ceremony,” Fairbanks told the Lahontan Valley News.

Stephens said the school district has been in contact with the city of Fallon to work out the overall plan.

Currently, Fairbanks said ceremony is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., when the graduates and their families (no more than 10 in the vehicle), will drive a route behind the baseball field to the south end of the football field. She said each graduate from the Class of 2020 will exit a vehicle, cross the stage, have the name announced, be handed a diploma cover and then switch the tassel on the mortarboard. Once the graduate exits the stage, Fairbanks said the student then returns to the vehicle and exits.

Fairbanks said seniors may decorate their cars and caps for this year only. KVLV Radio (980 AM) will also be broadcasting the recorded student “shout-outs” and valedictorian speeches beginning at 5:30 p.m.

“Those (speeches) may continue to loop,” she said. “We really don’t know how long the entire ceremony will last.”

Fairbanks said the ceremony is closed to the public because of state’s health mandates, but community members can tune into KVLV Radio to hear the celebration to an extent.

“We will also be recording the ceremony for viewers to watch,” Fairbanks added. “We will keep you updated as more information finalizes.”

Fairbanks said seniors will be able to pick up their caps, gowns and any honor stoles or cord at the high school on Tuesday from 1-5 p.m. She said Jostens is still taking orders via phone or online for those who haven’t yet ordered, and they will mail the regalia directly to the student. Graduates will receive their diplomas that night once they’ve crossed the stage.

“We are working with local businesses, governments and these stakeholders to put the best plan together,” Stephens said. “Students and families will be contacted directly by the high school regarding caps and gowns as well as other information that is needed by the school in order to host the celebration.”

(Once commencement plans have been finalized, the LVN will announce the information on its website and Facebook page.)