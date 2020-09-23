CCSO investigating fatal crash on Leter Drive

A single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning killed a passenger and injured the river, the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office said.

At about 12:25 a.m., CCSO deputies, fire and rescue from Fallon Churchill Volunteer Fire Department and paramedics from Banner Churchill Community Hospital responded to Indian Lakes Road north of Leter Road to a crash with a victim pinned under the vehicle. The CCSO said the passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the CCSO, the reported driver, Brent Smith, was transported by medics to BCCH and later to Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno.

The accident is still under investigation, but the CCSO said alcohol and speed appear to be contributing factors.

More information will be released on the LVN’s Facebook page when it comes available.