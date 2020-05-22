CDC grant will help pay for Nevada tests and contact tracing

Nevada has been awarded $88.9 million in grant funding to enhance COVID testing and contact tracing.

“In order to protect the health of Nevadans as we safely and effectively move toward reopening our state, we must mobilize an expansive and efficient system for testing and contract tracing,” Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, both D-Nev., said in a joint statement.

They said the money from the Centers for Disease Control will allow the state to take much needed precautions to protect the state as it goes through that process.

The money will help purchase, administer, process and analyze COVID-19 tests as well as conduct surveillance, trace contacts and other activities. States and territories as well as local centers can expect to receive the funding by May 23.