CEDA breakfast meeting is Oct. 14

The Churchill Economic Development Authority Business Council breakfast is Oct. 14 at 6:45 a.m.

This month’s breakfast will be held at the Fallon Golf Course, and the speaker is Kelli Kelly, executive director of the Fallon Food Hub, this month’s sponsor.

Reservations are required and the breakfast is limited to 50 people. CEDA will not accept walk-ins.

For reservations, call Lisa Gonzales at 775-423-8587 or email lisag@cedaattracts.com before the end of day Oct. 9.

Furthermore, CEDA is looking for individuals who may want to become a CEDA Business Council Board member or continue as a board member. Notify Lisa Gonzales at 775-423-8587 or mail lisag@cedaattracts.com before Oct. 28 if you are interested.

The requirements are as follows: citizen of the state of Nevada of legal age; a member in good standing and up to date on dues; and attend regular board meetings the first Wednesday of each month at 11 a.m.