CEDA raffle, outdoor concert highlight Father’s Day weekend

A pleasant evening with temperatures hovering in the upper 70s-lower 80s will provide a perfect backdrop Saturday for the first free "In the Park" concert at Oats Park's Centennial Stage.

Presented in cooperation with the City of Fallon and Churchill Arts Council, Mariachi Flor de Toloache presents their show at 7:30 p.m. Food and beverages will be available for sale, or music aficionados may bring their chairs and a cooler with their favorite food and libations. After the concert (about 9 p.m.), stop in at the Arts Bar and check out the latest exhibits.

Next door at the Oats Park Pavilion is the third annual Churchill Economic Development Authority Business Council's "Please Don't Make Me Attend Another Event!" fundraiser, which kicks off the first outdoor concert with a barbecue and raffle.

All drawings will be done at the conclusion of the CEDA Business Council barbecue from 5-7 p.m.

Prizes will be individually raffled.

Singers Mireya I. Ramos and Shae Fiol lead Mariachi Flor de Toloache, and the group performs as a full Mariachi ensemble. The members with Mariachi Flor de Toloache come from diverse backgrounds that defines the unique sound they bring to their music.

The critics have enjoyed the sounds of Mariachi Flor de Toloache:

"The all-female Mariachi Flor de Toloache is set to revolutionize the Mexican genre from inside-out — from literally wearing the pants to expanding the boundaries of its folk sounds." —Daily News (New York)

"They have star quality … (and) present a powerful, unapologetic image of women as mariachi musicians." —Maria Torres, Claremont University

"They exude joy when they play." —Bobbito Garcia, New York DJ

The raffle tickets being offered by CEDA are for the following prizes:

Gold Ticket Raffle Item, $100

Traeger Pro Series 22 BBQ Pellet Grill (Retail Value $799.99). Courtesy of CC Communications

Silver Ticket Raffle Item, $50

Peppermill One Night Stay and four Reno Aces infield reserve tickets ($250)

Harvey's Lake Tahoe — Two nights, $50 dining and admission for two to the Improv Show ($300 value)

Atlantis — Merry Edwards Winemaker Dinner, Tuesday, July 24, 2018 ($390 value)

Silver Legacy — One night, $100 dining and admission for two to the Laugh Factory Comedy Club ($310 value)

Bronze Ticket Raffle Item, $25

BBQ Meat Pack — ($120 Value) Courtesy of Sanford Ranch

Fallon Food Hub basket — ($100 Value) Courtesy of Lowell and Sherry Black

Patio Furniture — ($150 value) Courtesy of Kent's Supply

Four Reno Aces Infield Reserve Tickets ($80 Value)

Stockman's Steakhouse — $150 Gift certificate

The event is sponsored by Nevada State Bank, Douglas J. Drost, CFP/Edward Jones and Cyrq Energy.

For information, contact Beth at 775-423-8587 or beth@cedaattracts.com.