Certified Community Behavioral Health Centers available to assist via telehealth services
Nevada’s Certified Community Behavioral Health Centers are offering crisis services and telehealth. CCBHCs focus on person-centered and family-centered outpatient behavioral health services and primary care services for the whole family.
The health professionals at CCBHCs can provide behavioral health services for children, adolescents and adults. No one will be turned away for inability to pay and CCBHC staff will provide help to individuals to enroll in Medicaid if necessary and other programs as needed. The clinics also accept insurance or cash payments.
“CCBHCs are committed to providing a connection to care for individuals and families in their communities,” said Department of Health and Human Services senior adviser on Behavioral Health Dr. Stephanie Woodard. “If you or a loved one is struggling and need help, please reach out to the center in your area. They are able to provide services using telehealth, reducing the need for you to leave your home to receive care.”
LOCATIONS
Carson City Community Counseling Center
Phone and Crisis Line: 775-882-3945
Carson City
Gardnerville
Offering telehealth services
Quest
Phone and Crisis Line: 775-786-6880
Reno
Completing assessments/telehealth
First Med/Building Hope
Phone and Crisis Line: 702-731-0909
Las Vegas
Telehealth and in-person services
Bridge Counseling Associates
Phone and Crisis Line: 702-474-6450
Las Vegas
Offering telehealth services
Rural Nevada Counseling
Phone: 775-463-6597
Crisis Phone: 775-431-0211
Dayton
Fernley
Silver Springs
Yerington
http://www.ruralnevadacounseling.org/
New Frontier
Phone: 1-800-232-6382
Crisis Services for Adults: 775-427-9198
Crisis Services for Youth: 775-600-3420
Fallon
Elko
Wendover
Residential accepting clients, telehealth services and food bank available
Vitality Unlimited
Phone: 800-242-8327
Crisis Line: 775-777-8744
Elko: 775-738-8004
Carson City: 775-461-0999
Carson City
Dayton
Elko
Reno
Telehealth services, screenings, intake available
For more information, visit http://dpbh.nv.gov/Reg/CCBHC/CCBHC-Main/.