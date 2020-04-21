Certified Community Behavioral Health Centers available to assist via telehealth services

Nevada’s Certified Community Behavioral Health Centers are offering crisis services and telehealth. CCBHCs focus on person-centered and family-centered outpatient behavioral health services and primary care services for the whole family.

The health professionals at CCBHCs can provide behavioral health services for children, adolescents and adults. No one will be turned away for inability to pay and CCBHC staff will provide help to individuals to enroll in Medicaid if necessary and other programs as needed. The clinics also accept insurance or cash payments.

“CCBHCs are committed to providing a connection to care for individuals and families in their communities,” said Department of Health and Human Services senior adviser on Behavioral Health Dr. Stephanie Woodard. “If you or a loved one is struggling and need help, please reach out to the center in your area. They are able to provide services using telehealth, reducing the need for you to leave your home to receive care.”

LOCATIONS

Carson City Community Counseling Center

Phone and Crisis Line: 775-882-3945

Carson City

Gardnerville

Offering telehealth services

Quest

Phone and Crisis Line: 775-786-6880

Reno

Completing assessments/telehealth

https://questreno.com/

First Med/Building Hope

Phone and Crisis Line: 702-731-0909

Las Vegas

Telehealth and in-person services

Bridge Counseling Associates

Phone and Crisis Line: 702-474-6450

Las Vegas

Offering telehealth services

https://bridgecounseling.org/

Rural Nevada Counseling

Phone: 775-463-6597

Crisis Phone: 775-431-0211

Dayton

Fernley

Silver Springs

Yerington

http://www.ruralnevadacounseling.org/

New Frontier

Phone: 1-800-232-6382

Crisis Services for Adults: 775-427-9198

Crisis Services for Youth: 775-600-3420

Fallon

Elko

Wendover

Residential accepting clients, telehealth services and food bank available

http://www.newfrontiernv.us/

Vitality Unlimited

Phone: 800-242-8327

Crisis Line: 775-777-8744

Elko: 775-738-8004

Carson City: 775-461-0999

Carson City

Dayton

Elko

Reno

Telehealth services, screenings, intake available

For more information, visit http://dpbh.nv.gov/Reg/CCBHC/CCBHC-Main/.