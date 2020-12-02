Challenge to Nevada’s election results before Carson City judge Thursday

The lead counsel for the Trump campaign lawsuit seeking to invalidate the presidential election results in the Silver State says he will present hard evidence of fraud when the case is heard Thursday.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of the six Trump electors seeking to block electors for Joe Biden from claiming Nevada’s Electoral College votes.

“Tens of thousands of ineligible and fraudulent votes were cast in Nevada,” said Jesse Binnall.

He said they aren’t talking about people in the military or people who are attending school in another state.

“We’re talking about people who moved out of Nevada and are still voting here,” he said.

He said 2 percent of people voting by mail say they never received a mail ballot and they have evidence of people voting from addresses that don’t exist.

He said they have evidence of dead people voting in Nevada.

“When a dead person votes, there is no other word for that than fraud,” Binnall said.

He added that they have found multiple instances where more than one ballot was delivered to a single address, giving some one the chance to vote more than once.

He said they believe that happened thousands of times and that, “some people gave in to the temptation and voted twice.”

In significant part, he blamed the failure to clean up the voter rolls to exclude people not eligible to vote in Nevada.

Asked why, if Democrats were able to do that in the presidential election, they didn’t also do it in congressional or state legislative races, he said he believes it’s because of the huge and passionate focus on the presidential race. He said they just weren’t as focused on down-ballot races.

Nevada’s Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, a Republican, has said she has seen no evidence of massive fraud in Nevada’s election.

The case will be heard Thursday at 1:30 p.m. before Carson District Judge Todd Russell.